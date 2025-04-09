Royal Bank of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Stock Price

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.33% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th.
Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.
