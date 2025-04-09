Royal Bank of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Stock Price

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Quebecor stock traded down C$0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$35.55. The stock had a trading volume of 244,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,116. Quebecor has a 12 month low of C$27.84 and a 12 month high of C$38.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.39.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

