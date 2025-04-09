Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$34.62 and last traded at C$35.15, with a volume of 23176 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$36.56.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$55.50 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.50.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.12%.

In related news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.32, for a total transaction of C$211,600.00. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Russel Metals Inc is a Canada-based metal distribution company. The company conducts business primarily through three metals distribution segments: metals service centers; energy products; and steel distributors. The metal service centers provide processing and distribution services to a broad base of end-users.

