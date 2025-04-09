Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $22.37 Million Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,427 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 12,994 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $22,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 495.1% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,775,000. Finally, Northeast Investment Management bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 6.6 %

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $247.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.66. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $423.32. The company has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $373.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup set a $330.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.31.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

