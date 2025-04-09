Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,185 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Assurant worth $27,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Assurant by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Assurant by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Assurant by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Price Performance

NYSE AIZ opened at $179.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.36. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.12 and a 1 year high of $230.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.53.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.83. Assurant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Assurant’s payout ratio is 22.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Assurant news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $604,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,162. This represents a 14.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIZ. StockNews.com cut Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIZ

Assurant Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.