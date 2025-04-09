Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 13,756 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,756 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of American Water Works worth $25,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth $275,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in American Water Works by 36.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 120,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,572,000 after acquiring an additional 31,964 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AWK opened at $140.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.41 and a 200 day moving average of $134.23. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $155.50.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 22.44%. On average, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Water Works from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.86.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

