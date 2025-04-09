Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $20.54 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.9% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,982,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,960,000 after buying an additional 146,932 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 14,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 4,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at $42,737,529.04. This trade represents a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.03, for a total value of $1,055,312.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,400,164.91. This represents a 7.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,848 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,908. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $268.00 to $264.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE JPM opened at $216.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $179.20 and a 52 week high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.66 and a 200-day moving average of $241.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

