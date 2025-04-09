Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $228,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,687 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Target by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Target by 330.8% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 280 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital set a $122.00 price target on Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Target from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.03.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $88.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $173.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.56%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

