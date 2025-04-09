SAP SE (SAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Monday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 2.5423 per share by the software maker on Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This is a 6.6% increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39.

SAP has raised its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years. SAP has a dividend payout ratio of 31.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SAP to earn $7.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at $237.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $291.91 billion, a PE ratio of 82.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.28. SAP has a 1 year low of $175.08 and a 1 year high of $293.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SAP will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Cowen raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAP

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SAP stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 91.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,633 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

