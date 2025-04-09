Savaria (TSE:SIS) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$14.97 and last traded at C$15.16, with a volume of 27089 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.70.

Several analysts have commented on SIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Savaria from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Cormark raised Savaria from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.11.

Savaria Corp designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility. Its products include home elevators, wheelchair lifts, commercial elevators, ceiling lifts, stairlifts, and van conversions. The company’s operating segments are the Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling, divisions.

