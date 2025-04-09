Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.18 and last traded at $23.24, with a volume of 293180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.34.
Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.26.
Schwab 1000 Index ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0808 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab 1000 Index ETF
Schwab 1000 Index ETF Company Profile
The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
