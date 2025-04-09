Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.18 and last traded at $23.24, with a volume of 293180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.34.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.26.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0808 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab 1000 Index ETF

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management boosted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

