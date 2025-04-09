Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24,260.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $26.47 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $27.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.32.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.