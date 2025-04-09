Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

SCRYY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group downgraded Scor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Barclays upgraded Scor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Scor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCRYY opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2.49. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.25 and a beta of 0.98. Scor has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $3.53.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, SCOR P&C and SCOR L&H. The SCOR P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

