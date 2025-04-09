Scotiabank Issues Positive Forecast for GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Stock Price

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

GFL Environmental Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $43.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.28. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of -32.76 and a beta of 1.09.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a $0.0154 dividend. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GFL Environmental

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 3,470.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,343,000. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,203,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 119,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 84,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 231,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,302,000 after purchasing an additional 98,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

