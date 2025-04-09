Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $63.19 and last traded at $64.16, with a volume of 2340385 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.65%.

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $1,691,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,988,047.12. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Bank lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 4,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 19,636 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 606 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

