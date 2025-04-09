Seaport Res Ptn Issues Pessimistic Outlook for JPM Earnings

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.45 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.52. The consensus estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $18.10 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q3 2025 earnings at $4.45 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Baird R W upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.83.

JPM opened at $216.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $605.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.63. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $179.20 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,824,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,110,000 after purchasing an additional 182,648 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 25,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 22,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 3,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total value of $6,175,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,381 shares in the company, valued at $32,947,774.62. This represents a 15.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,848 shares of company stock worth $19,987,908 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

