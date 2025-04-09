SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Price Target Cut to $74.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $87.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SEIC. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SEI Investments from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

SEI Investments Trading Down 2.1 %

SEIC opened at $66.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $62.38 and a 12-month high of $87.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.68.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 1,372 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $104,656.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,078,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,963,846.24. The trade was a 0.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total value of $401,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,507. The trade was a 79.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,214 shares of company stock valued at $6,293,903. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Investments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,580,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $212,589,000 after buying an additional 60,307 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,306,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,746,000 after purchasing an additional 20,020 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,716,000 after purchasing an additional 348,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,171,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,645,000 after purchasing an additional 46,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in SEI Investments by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,068,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,104,000 after purchasing an additional 184,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading

