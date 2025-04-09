Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (LON:SHC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 111.60 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 113.50 ($1.45), with a volume of 7537670 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.20 ($1.52).

Shaftesbury Capital Trading Down 4.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 121.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 129.37. The company has a market cap of £2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 55.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 4 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shaftesbury Capital had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 16.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Shaftesbury Capital PLC will post 5.0712105 EPS for the current year.

Shaftesbury Capital Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Shaftesbury Capital’s previous dividend of $1.70. This represents a yield of 1.54%. Shaftesbury Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 145.94%.

In other news, insider Madeleine Cosgrave bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £50,800 ($64,911.83). Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

About Shaftesbury Capital

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (“Shaftesbury Capital”) is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index.

Our property portfolio, valued at £4.8 billion, extends to 2.7 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London’s West End. With a diverse mix of shops, restaurants, cafés, bars, residential apartments and offices, our destinations include the high footfall, thriving neighbourhoods of Covent Garden, Carnaby, Soho and Chinatown.

