Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (LON:SHC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 111.60 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 113.50 ($1.45), with a volume of 7537670 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.20 ($1.52).
Shaftesbury Capital Trading Down 4.8 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 121.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 129.37. The company has a market cap of £2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 55.21 and a beta of 1.15.
Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 4 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shaftesbury Capital had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 16.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Shaftesbury Capital PLC will post 5.0712105 EPS for the current year.
Shaftesbury Capital Increases Dividend
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Madeleine Cosgrave bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £50,800 ($64,911.83). Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.
About Shaftesbury Capital
Shaftesbury Capital PLC (“Shaftesbury Capital”) is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index.
Our property portfolio, valued at £4.8 billion, extends to 2.7 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London’s West End. With a diverse mix of shops, restaurants, cafés, bars, residential apartments and offices, our destinations include the high footfall, thriving neighbourhoods of Covent Garden, Carnaby, Soho and Chinatown.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Shaftesbury Capital
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Quantum Computing: The $6.5 Billion Opportunity You Can’t Ignore
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Are Tariffs Threatening Disney’s Comeback Story?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Is Alphabet a Generational Buying Opportunity at These Levels?
Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.