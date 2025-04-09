Shelton Capital Management Sells 1,026 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In related news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total transaction of $47,745.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,932.09. This represents a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total value of $587,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,855.79. The trade was a 42.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $565.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $525.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Gartner

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE IT opened at $375.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $366.05 and a twelve month high of $584.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $499.35.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 116.56% and a net margin of 20.00%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.