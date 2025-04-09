Shelton Capital Management Sells 414 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,889 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Citigroup lowered their target price on Autodesk from $361.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $311.00 to $357.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.90.

Shares of ADSK opened at $238.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.64. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.32 and a 52-week high of $326.62.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,671.87. The trade was a 44.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

