SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Price Down 7.1% – Time to Sell?

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.50 and last traded at $13.67. Approximately 1,220,083 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 4,105,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEDG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Northland Securities lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SEDG

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 15.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.60. The stock has a market cap of $843.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.63.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Chairman More Avery acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 274,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,760,348.60. This represents a 12.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 708,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,227,000 after buying an additional 25,474 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 63,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 655.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 874,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,888,000 after acquiring an additional 564,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.