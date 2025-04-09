Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01), with a volume of 4822742 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of £13.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.83.

Sound Energy is an upstream gas company with assets in Morocco, listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. Sound energy is focussed on providing lower carbon footprint fuels, powering the region’s energy transition through cash generative developments.

Sound Energy is developing Phase 1 of its operations in the Tendrara production concession, a Micro LNG facility to supply gas to Moroccan industry.

