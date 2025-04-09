Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01), with a volume of 4822742 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).
Sound Energy Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of £13.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.83.
Sound Energy Company Profile
Sound Energy is developing Phase 1 of its operations in the Tendrara production concession, a Micro LNG facility to supply gas to Moroccan industry.
