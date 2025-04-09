Southeast Asset Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canopy Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 14,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 4,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,836,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,955,000 after acquiring an additional 129,800 shares in the last quarter. U S Wealth Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $2,911,000. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at $13,606,323.93. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,848 shares of company stock worth $19,987,908. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $216.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $605.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $179.20 and a 12 month high of $280.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.66 and a 200-day moving average of $241.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Baird R W raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.83.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

