SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 6,376,084 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 695% from the previous session’s volume of 802,415 shares.The stock last traded at $43.93 and had previously closed at $43.80.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.51 and its 200 day moving average is $45.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 141,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

