SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.95 and last traded at $28.02, with a volume of 136915 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.23.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average of $29.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPBO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,384,000.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

