SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,061,983 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 374% from the previous session’s volume of 224,054 shares.The stock last traded at $25.97 and had previously closed at $26.24.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average is $25.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. ERn Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 230,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 303,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 18,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

