SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.59 and last traded at $40.72, with a volume of 122665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.44.
SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.98. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.00.
SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.1235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF
About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF
The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
