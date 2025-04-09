SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.59 and last traded at $40.72, with a volume of 122665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.44.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.98. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.1235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYX. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,245,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,620 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,232,000. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,982,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 670,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,270,000 after acquiring an additional 96,674 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,281,000.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

