Spreng Capital Management Inc. Purchases 398 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $141.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.38 and a 12 month high of $176.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.43 and its 200 day moving average is $165.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $1.0536 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

