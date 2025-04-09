SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Down 7.1% – Here’s Why

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.07 and last traded at $33.17. 967,289 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,351,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SWTX

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Up 4.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.79.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $61.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.53 million. SpringWorks Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.74% and a negative net margin of 134.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SpringWorks Therapeutics

In related news, COO Badreddin Edris sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $1,593,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 189,712 shares in the company, valued at $10,079,398.56. This trade represents a 13.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Pichl sold 29,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $1,617,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,422.32. This trade represents a 36.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,766 shares of company stock worth $24,402,956 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpringWorks Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 13,138.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 13,270 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Palisades Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 134,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 12,154 shares during the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.