Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Everus (NYSE:ECG) Price Target to $55.00

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 54.35% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Everus from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Everus Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ECG stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.63. 41,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,706. Everus has a fifty-two week low of $31.38 and a fifty-two week high of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.53.

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts expect that Everus will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Maximillian J. Marcy acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,687.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,756.92. This trade represents a 30.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rocca Michael Della bought 1,050 shares of Everus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,938.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,404.12. This trade represents a 107.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,750 shares of company stock worth $153,853.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Everus during the fourth quarter worth about $365,965,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Everus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,578,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Everus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,337,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Everus during the fourth quarter worth $53,131,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everus in the fourth quarter valued at $49,650,000.

Everus Company Profile

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

