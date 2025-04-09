STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.78, but opened at $18.53. STMicroelectronics shares last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 2,049,510 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on STM. Barclays cut shares of STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.26.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STM

STMicroelectronics Stock Up 4.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 8.92%. On average, research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of STMicroelectronics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,475,384 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $111,750,000 after purchasing an additional 725,684 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,413,356 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $85,232,000 after buying an additional 1,939,088 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,330,616 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $83,165,000 after buying an additional 938,097 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 576.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,920,774 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $47,962,000 after buying an additional 1,636,707 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,886,700 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $47,111,000 after acquiring an additional 490,000 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STMicroelectronics

(Get Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.