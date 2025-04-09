StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Trading Down 11.5 %

NYSE FENG opened at $1.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Phoenix New Media has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $29.88 million during the quarter.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

