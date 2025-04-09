StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $2.83 on Monday. Lipocine has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $11.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average is $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lipocine stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,464 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Lipocine worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

