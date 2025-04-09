StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Down 2.1 %

TCI opened at $28.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average is $28.28. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.71 million, a P/E ratio of 75.93 and a beta of 0.24.

Get Transcontinental Realty Investors alerts:

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Transcontinental Realty Investors had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.48 per share, for a total transaction of $29,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,415,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,710,421.44. This represents a 0.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 32,858 shares of company stock worth $586,695. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 261.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1,073.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 182.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 71,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.