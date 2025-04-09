Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading 4.7% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) were up 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $257.07 and last traded at $249.08. Approximately 8,941,610 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 17,867,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $237.95.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSTR. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Strategy in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Strategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Strategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Strategy in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Strategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $299.88 and a 200 day moving average of $302.84. The company has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a PE ratio of -45.63 and a beta of 3.46.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). Strategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

In related news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.26, for a total transaction of $719,433.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,690.90. This trade represents a 12.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.90, for a total value of $5,038,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,423. This trade represents a 75.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,000 and sold 22,998 shares valued at $7,671,926. 9.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Strategy by 855.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Strategy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 820.0% in the fourth quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

