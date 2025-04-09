Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Tudor Pickering raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Suncor Energy stock traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.23. 12,685,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,478,560. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.04.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 11.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suncor Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Suncor Energy



Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

