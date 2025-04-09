Superior Plus FY2026 EPS Boosted by National Bank Financial

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for Superior Plus in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.75.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Superior Plus from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.85.

Superior Plus Stock Performance

TSE SPB opened at C$6.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.63. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$5.15 and a 1 year high of C$9.77.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

