T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.39 and last traded at $35.39, with a volume of 18192 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.92.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.16 million, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.88.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1178 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000.

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

