Tandem Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.75 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tandem Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.7% of Tandem Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,824,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,110,000 after purchasing an additional 182,648 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 25,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 429,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 30,867 shares in the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 6,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brophy Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $3,231,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $216.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $179.20 and a 1 year high of $280.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $268.00 to $264.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.83.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,737,529.04. The trade was a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,848 shares of company stock worth $19,987,908. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

