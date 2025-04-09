Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 546 ($6.98) and last traded at GBX 550 ($7.03), with a volume of 17292 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 578 ($7.39).

Tatton Asset Management Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of £332.40 million, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 639.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 671.41.

Get Tatton Asset Management alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tatton Asset Management

In related news, insider Paul Edwards sold 5,000 shares of Tatton Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 680 ($8.69), for a total transaction of £34,000 ($43,444.93). Corporate insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Tatton Asset Management Company Profile

Tatton Asset Management plc was founded by entrepreneur and current Chief Executive Officer, Paul Hogarth who had previously co-founded and developed the then largest IFA support services business in the UK, Bankhall. Paul’s vision in starting Tatton Asset Management was to create a range of services to power the UK’s leading financial advisers, facilitating expansion and enabling them to better service their clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tatton Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tatton Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.