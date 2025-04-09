Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 546 ($6.98) and last traded at GBX 550 ($7.03), with a volume of 17292 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 578 ($7.39).
Tatton Asset Management Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of £332.40 million, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 639.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 671.41.
Insider Transactions at Tatton Asset Management
In related news, insider Paul Edwards sold 5,000 shares of Tatton Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 680 ($8.69), for a total transaction of £34,000 ($43,444.93). Corporate insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.
Tatton Asset Management Company Profile
Tatton Asset Management plc was founded by entrepreneur and current Chief Executive Officer, Paul Hogarth who had previously co-founded and developed the then largest IFA support services business in the UK, Bankhall. Paul’s vision in starting Tatton Asset Management was to create a range of services to power the UK’s leading financial advisers, facilitating expansion and enabling them to better service their clients.
