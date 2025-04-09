TD Securities Lowers AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target to C$12.00

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AGF.B. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.63.

Shares of AGF.B traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.40. 68,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.59. AGF Management has a 12 month low of C$7.37 and a 12 month high of C$11.95. The stock has a market cap of C$600.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73.

In other AGF Management news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 22,500 shares of AGF Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.89 per share, with a total value of C$267,525.00. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 89,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,992. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

