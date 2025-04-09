Team Internet Group (LON:TIG) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Team Internet Group plc (LON:TIG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 49.05 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 50.20 ($0.64), with a volume of 1482506 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.50 ($0.70).
Team Internet Group Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 76.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 96.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £150.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.60.
Team Internet Group Company Profile
Team Internet Group plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Online Presence and Online Marketing. The Online Presence segment provides domain names through a network of channel partners, as well as selling domain names and ancillary, monitoring, technical, and consultancy services to end users and corporate clients.
