Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $182.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $214.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

TFX opened at $127.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.24. Teleflex has a one year low of $125.92 and a one year high of $249.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $795.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.24 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth $100,328,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,068,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $190,188,000 after acquiring an additional 347,003 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $46,696,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,173,121 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,098,693,000 after acquiring an additional 261,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 421,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $74,990,000 after purchasing an additional 215,961 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

