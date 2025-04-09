Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $127.18 and last traded at $127.83, with a volume of 29153 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on TFX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citizens Jmp lowered Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $235.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.63.

Teleflex Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $795.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.24 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

Institutional Trading of Teleflex

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Teleflex by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Teleflex by 14.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,374,000 after acquiring an additional 19,466 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 108,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at $729,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

