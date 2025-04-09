Texas Yale Capital Corp. Boosts Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $11,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ArchPoint Investors grew its position in Mplx by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. ArchPoint Investors now owns 60,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 47,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Mplx by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,985,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,714 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Shawn M. Lyon purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.75 per share, with a total value of $211,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,522.25. This represents a 18.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mplx Price Performance

MPLX stock opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.22. The firm has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $54.87.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 31.94%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.9565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mplx from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mplx from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mplx from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

