Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,412 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Textron worth $29,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 5,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $396,178.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,447.64. This represents a 23.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on TXT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.45.

Textron Price Performance

TXT stock opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.70 and a 1 year high of $97.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.99.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.86%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Further Reading

