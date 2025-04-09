The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) is Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 1.9% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin R. Johnson acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $619.02 per share, with a total value of $1,485,648.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,648. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total value of $965,115.15. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 8,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,296.64. This trade represents a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,925 shares of company stock worth $12,630,683. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GS. Morgan Stanley set a $558.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $720.00 to $680.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $690.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $586.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $461.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $144.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $587.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $572.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $387.12 and a 1-year high of $672.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

