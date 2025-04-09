The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Given New $600.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $625.00 to $600.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GS. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Daiwa America downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $720.00 to $680.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $586.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GS stock opened at $461.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $587.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $572.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $387.12 and a 52 week high of $672.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total value of $3,313,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,506.25. This represents a 59.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.01, for a total transaction of $1,275,338.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,349.55. The trade was a 23.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,925 shares of company stock worth $12,630,683. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 224,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 15,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 38,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

