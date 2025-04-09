The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 128,668 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Home Depot worth $244,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $333.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $323.77 and a one year high of $439.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $379.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $437.00 to $391.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.