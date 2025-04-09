Titan Logix (CVE:TLA) Stock Price Down 6.5% – Here’s What Happened

Titan Logix Corp. (CVE:TLA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 35,751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 17,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Titan Logix Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$17.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a current ratio of 19.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.70.

About Titan Logix

Titan Logix Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets technology fluid management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides mobile liquid measurement solutions, such as pump, valve, and rack control. It also offers mobile monitoring systems and smart truck systems.

