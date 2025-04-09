TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $128.99 and last traded at $126.76, with a volume of 5400281 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.76.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TJX

TJX Companies Stock Up 5.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.42. The firm has a market cap of $140.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The company had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 47,221 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after buying an additional 12,330 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 45.6% in the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 101,242.9% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 14,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.